Car enthusiasts fined after holding meet opposite police station
A group of car enthusiasts have been fined for breaching Covid regulations after holding a meet opposite a police station in Essex.
The drivers assembled in Great Oaks car park in Basildon on Wednesday night to inspect each other's vehicles but the activity alerted Essex Police officers at work across the road.
Officers handed out 13 fines and dispersed the drivers.
Essex Roads Policing officer Steve Parish warned car enthusiasts against future meets and said the force was impressed at how well they have previously stuck to the "stay at home" message.
We would ask them to keep doing that. Getting together for a meet is not permitted under the current regulations.< "We understand you, like anyone with an active hobby, are desperate to get back to normality but we have some way yet to go before we can do that.< "Please continue to stick to the rules and keep yourself, your loved ones and our officers safe.