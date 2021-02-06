Corby has highest Covid infection rate in England as cases rise

The Northamptonshire town of Corby has seen an 8% rise in positive tests for coronavirus in the latest weekly figures from Public Health England.

The number of confirmed cases in the Corby district in the week to 1 February was 370, which was an increase of 22 compared to the week before.

It represents an infection rate of 512 cases per 100,000 - the highest in England over that period. The infection rate across the Anglia region as a whole is 252 cases per 100,000,

Across the rest of the Anglia region the number of new cases had declined by 27% in the same week.

The only other parts of the Anglia where cases were rising were Rutland, where they went up from 71 cases to 93 and Kettering, also in Northamptonshire, where there was a small increase of 362 to 367.

The number of cases per 100,000 in the population in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 1 February Credit: Data from Public Health England

The R rate in the East of England remained unchanged this week at 0.7 to 0.9. That means for every ten people with coronavirus they would to on to infect seven to nine others.

The latest Covid-19 survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which samples a representative section of the population to capture asymptomatic cases, showed a slight increase in cases across the East of England in the latest weekly data.

The ONS estimated 1 in 55 of the population in the East had Covid-19 in the week ending 30 January compared to 1 in 60 the week before.

0.7 to 0.9 Latest R rate in the East of England

Highest Covid case rates in the Anglia region in the week to 1 February

Corby - 512 cases per 100,000

Luton - 404 cases per 100,000

Peterborough - 399 cases per 100,000

Bedford - 373 cases per 100,000

Northampton - 372 cases per 100,000

Kettering - 361 cases per 100,000

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Monday 1 February, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Friday 5 February on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (2-5 February) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Monday 1 February (with the previous week in brackets)Corby- 512.3 (473.6) - up 8% compared with the previous week

Luton - 404.1 (552.9) - down 27%

Peterborough - 398.5 (459.3) - down 13%

Bedford - 372.8 (450.1) - down 17%

Northampton - 372.2 (461.7) - down 19%

Kettering - 360.6 (355.7) - up 1%

Watford - 360.3 (382.1) - down 6%

Welwyn Hatfield - 360.0 (459.2) - down 22%

Wellingborough - 347.5 (399.0) - down 13%

Tendring - 337.7 (493.3) - down 32%

Stevenage - 327.9 (453.1) - down 28%

Gt Yarmouth - 306.0 (431.9) - down 29%

Norwich - 302.3 (409.8) - down 26%

Hertsmere - 293.6 (435.6) - down 33%

Harlow - 283.7 (462.9) - down 39%

King's Lynn and West Norfolk - 279.4 (357.4) - down 22%

Fenland - 273.0 (381.9) - down 29%

Braintree - 266.0 (378.8) - down 30%

Thurrock - 265.0 (383.7) - down 31%

Breckland - 262.2 (364.4) - down 28%

Milton Keynes - 256.8 (403.0) - down 36%

Dacorum - 252.6 (291.4) - down 13%

East Northamptonshire - 251.8 (274.0) - down 8%

Basildon - 249.5 (367.0) - down 32%

Castle Point - 245.6 (399.4) - down 39%

Ipswich - 242.5 (353.5) - down 31%

Broxbourne - 241.6 (433.8) - down 44%

Central Bedfordshire - 239.4 (300.7) - down 20%

North Hertfordshire - 235.8 (348.9) - down 32%

Rutland - 232.9 (177.8) - up 31%

Broadland - 232.4 (347.9) - down 33%

Colchester - 230.6 (394.4) - down 42%

Southend - 221.2 (374.6) - down 41%

Chelmsford - 220.9 (311.7) - down 29%

Three Rivers - 216.5 (286.1) - down 24%

Epping Forest - 213.4 (345.5) - down 38%

Huntingdonshire - 208.5 (243.3) - down 14%

Daventry - 203.6 (238.5) - down 15%

South Norfolk - 195.9 (278.3) - down 30%

South Cambridgeshire - 189.2 (207.4) - down 9%

Rochford - 188.9 (321.6) - down 41%

South Northamptonshire - 188.4 (219.1) - down 14%

St Albans - 185.9 (244.5) - down 24%

East Cambridgeshire - 177.0 (194.8) - down 9%

Maldon - 174.0 (325.0) - down 46%

East Hertfordshire - 160.9 (279.1) - down 42%

Uttlesford - 157.7 (241.0) - down 35%

West Suffolk - 157.5 (253.6) - down 38%

Cambridge - 151.4 (234.8) - down 35%

East Suffolk - 144.3 (226.1) - down 36%

Brentwood - 142.8 (279.1) - down 49%

North Norfolk - 142.1 (177.4) - down 20%

Babergh - 123.9 (191.2) - down 35%

Mid Suffolk - 117.4 (212.7) - down 45%

The Anglia region consists of the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and the unitary authority area of Milton Keynes