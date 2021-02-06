Help protect our property: call for action to prevent flooding in village
Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson
An action group is calling for more to be done to prevent flooding in the Cambridgeshire town of St Ives.
Dozens of homes were flooded over Christmas after heavy rainfall. Residents say they believe poor maintenance of drainage ditches is to blame.
There's a brook that runs alongside the bank and its now burst its bank three times in the last year and that then sends a flood of water in, each time we are getting more and more water in and before Christmas it actually came into the house.
To tackle the increasing risk of water flooding into their garden they now have pumps and a drainage system in place. However they say they would like more to be done by the authorities to stop the water level rising in the first place.
We are all just working hard to coordinate it so that the flooding that happens will never happen again because we've understood that so many of the ditches are blocked and if they weren't blocked that would have alleviated some of the flooding.
In a statement Cambridgeshire County Council said "There was a partnership meeting this week to look at the lessons learnt from these floods and we'll be sharing the information we have received. Drains have been and continue to be cleared across the county as part of ongoing work."
We are now inspecting all the watercourses and flood defences that we have responsibility for and ensuring any repairs are prioritised where the need is greatest. We've had many useful reports from residents and businesses in and around St Ives that are valuable and we'd like to thank everyone who has provided information."