Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson

An action group is calling for more to be done to prevent flooding in the Cambridgeshire town of St Ives.

Dozens of homes were flooded over Christmas after heavy rainfall. Residents say they believe poor maintenance of drainage ditches is to blame.

Rachel and Andrew Purvis used every towel they had - to dry out their home Credit: ITV News Anglia

There's a brook that runs alongside the bank and its now burst its bank three times in the last year and that then sends a flood of water in, each time we are getting more and more water in and before Christmas it actually came into the house. Rachel Purvis

To tackle the increasing risk of water flooding into their garden they now have pumps and a drainage system in place. However they say they would like more to be done by the authorities to stop the water level rising in the first place.

We are all just working hard to coordinate it so that the flooding that happens will never happen again because we've understood that so many of the ditches are blocked and if they weren't blocked that would have alleviated some of the flooding. Julie Kerr, St Ives Action Support Team

Local farmer James Anderson took these pictures of obstructions in a brook which should be carrying the water away from the town Credit: ITV News Anglia

In a statement Cambridgeshire County Council said "There was a partnership meeting this week to look at the lessons learnt from these floods and we'll be sharing the information we have received. Drains have been and continue to be cleared across the county as part of ongoing work."