An air ambulance doctor has been telling ITV News Anglia about the moment she found herself being saved by her colleagues.

Patricia Mills was hit by a van while out walking her dog in Lidgate near Newmarket last year and a crew on the East Anglian Air Ambulance were scrambled to the scene.

Dr Mills said she was relieved to hear the helicopter rota blades, knowing that help was there Credit: ITV News Anglia

They had no idea it was their colleague lying on the roadside in a critical condition.

Patricia knew that she was badly injured and that her colleagues could be her only chance of survival

The next thing I was really aware of was hearing the helicopter rota blades overhead and just this enormous sense of relief. They were so calm and professional, as I knew they would be, but equally it must have been quite difficult for them. Dr Patricia Mills, East Anglian Air Ambulance

Dr Mills spent days in intensive care recovering but is now back at work Credit: East Anglian Air Ambulance

We have had a laugh about what happened and my slightly peculiar concerns. Obviously these were people I worked closely with, who were about to cut all my clothes off on the side of the road. Even when I was lying in the aircraft, I was saying 'I'd like some more painkilling drug please. Apparently I wasn't a difficult patient but I knew what I wanted! Dr Patricia Mills

Patricia says she is so grateful to be back on the air ambulance as doctor, rather than a patient and the whole experience has made her more passionate about the work of the East Anglian Air Ambulance