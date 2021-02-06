Tributes have been paid to a staff nurse at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital who has died with Covid-19.

Emergency Department Staff Nurse Estrella Catalan, had been receiving treatment in the hospital’s Critical Care Complex, passed away on Friday evening (5 February).

The 52 year old mum had worked for the hospital Trust for more than 18 years, working on both Gunthorpe and Heydon wards as well as the ED and Acute Stroke Team. Paying tribute to her bosses said she "was a hugely respected and loved."

She was a wonderful person and a caring and conscientious nurse, who loved to teach and mentor students; she will be terribly missed. “We know this will be a huge shock to our staff and over the coming days and weeks we will formulate a fitting memorial to Estrella in collaboration with her family, friends and colleagues. Sam Higginson, Chief Executive at NNUH

Estrella had worked at the NNUH Trust for over 18 years Credit: GoFundMe page

Mr Higginson added that "This is a heart-breaking reminder of the situation we are facing every day to help others and we want to thank our staff for their ongoing courage and commitment during the pandemic.”

On behalf of the board, I would like to offer our deepest sympathies to Estrella’s family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time. Every Covid-19 death is a tragedy and to lose one of our own is even more poignant. Our thoughts are with all her colleagues and the NNUH staff who did their very best for Estrella. David White, Chairman at NNUH

Meanwhile a GoFundme page has been set up to help her husband and her sons.

It said the whole Filipino community, friends and work colleagues in Norwich are profoundly saddened and shocked to learn of her passing.

The tribute described her as the 'most caring, conscientious and hardworking person a department could ask for. She puts the needs of others first before her own. Her selflessness and dedication carried on even when she was on her hospital bed, she still thought and talked about when she could go back to work to help patients and colleagues throughout this pandemic.'