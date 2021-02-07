A minute's silence will be held for a nurse who died with Covid-19 at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

Estrella Catalan, 52, worked at the hospital for nearly two decades after arriving from the Philippines.

She was being treated in intensive care, but sadly passed away on 5 February.

The flag is flying at half mast over the hospital and a minute's silence and clap will be carried out at 10:30am on Monday (8 February) outside the Emergency Department.

"We feel the loss from our hospital & our profession", Professor Nancy Fontaine, NNUH Chief Nurse and Director of Infection Control said.

"Our hearts reach out to Estrella’s family & pray for peace & calm."

Estrella worked on both Gunthorpe and Heydon wards as well as the Emergency Department and Acute Stroke Team.

Thousands of pounds has been raised for her husband Melvin and two sons John and Josh.

According to a GoFundMe page, "Estrella promised her family, 'I will be back' when she was taken to the hospital few weeks ago... sadly, a promise that she could no longer physically keep."

"She puts the needs of others first before her own," the page said.

"Her selflessness and dedication carried on even when she was on her hospital bed, she still thought and talked about when she could go back to work to help patients and colleagues throughout this pandemic."