Drivers are being to reconsider any journey they intend to take over the next few days, as snow and gale force winds hit the region.

Officers in Norfolk have been out on the roads following reports of fallen trees and debris as a result of the bad weather.

Two drivers escaped injury when they collided on Belton New Road in Bradwell in snow.

Two drivers collided on Belton New Road in Bradwell in the snow Credit: Norfolk Police

Police were called at 7:19am this morning (Sunday 7 February 2021) to the A143 between Fritton and St Olaves, after a tree had fallen down, blocking the road.

The A143 between Fritton and St Olaves had to be closed after a tree came down, blocking the road. Credit: Norfolk Police

At 7:46am this morning officers were called to Ormesby Road in Caister-on-Sea to find a large tree hanging dangerously over the road, after being damaged in the high winds.

Police say parts of the county have yet to see the worst of the wintry weather.

At a time when we should only be travelling when absolutely necessary, under lockdown rules, people are asked to be very careful and make sensible decisions if they need to leave their homes.

Motorists are urged to reconsider any essential journey they intend to take over the next few days, as snow and gale force winds arrive in the county.

While the majority of us are seeing blizzard-like snowfall today, high winds and saturated ground from the recent rain are posing as much of a threat to road users as the snow itself. T/Superintendent Nathan Clark

Every journey a motorist makes increases their chances of coming into contact with others, and potentially finding themselves involved in an accident or breakdown, and needing help from emergency services who are already stretched.

Police are warning of more disruption on the roads over the next few days as a result of the weather, and have urged the public to be sensible, and stay safe.