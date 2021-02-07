Vaccination centres close as snow sweeps across Suffolk and Essex

Video of families enjoying the snow In Colchester

Heavier snow has swept across coastal areas of Suffolk and North Essex as storm Darcy moves into the region.

Up to 9cm of snow in Clacton this morning Credit: @clactonweather

A vaccination centre at Clacton hospital has closed because of the weather, and the one at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich closed at lunchtime.

A vaccination centre at Clacton Hospital had to shut because of the weather Credit: ITV News Anglia

Biting winds swept across the coast in Clacton Credit: ITV News Anglia

Snow-covered beach huts at Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex. Credit: PA

Police are are warning drivers to stay off the roads and there are reports that the A120 in Harwich is blocked both ways blocked due to snow from St Nicholas Roundabout to B1352 West Street.

Highways England said there had also been heavy falls on the A14 and the A12 and gritters were busy trying to keep routes clear.

There are reports of power cuts in some parts of the region.

Around 5cm of snow has fallen in Clacton Credit: Mark Robinson

Meanwhile an amber warning for heavy snow has been extended further north into Norfolk and is in place until tomorrow lunchtime.

Amber warning is extended further north Credit: Met Office

Meanwhile most vaccination centres remain open, but people who can't venture out are being reassured that they'll be able to rebook their jabs.

Meanwhile three Covid-19 testing centres have closed in Southend ahead of the snow.

Thick snow covers a hedge at Mistley in Essex Credit: ITV Anglia

The snow is forecast to get heavier this afternoon and bitterly cold winds may cause it to drift.

In Cambridgeshire police were warning people to take care in the low temperatures, although snow had not reached the county yet.



Meanwhile a yellow warning for snow and ice in the east has been extended until Wednesday, while the amber warning for heavy snow is now in force until Monday lunchtime.