A mother-of-two from Norwich has had her final cancer operation postponed, because of the pressure the pandemic is putting on Addenbrooke's Hospital.

If successful, Ellen Wallace's liver surgery would make her cancer free.

But it has now been delayed and there's a risk it the cancer could spread.

I think anybody with any kind of cancer would say that waiting is the absolute worst part of anything. We've all had a lot to tolerate this year, but you kind of throw cancer into the mix and it is an ask, it's a big ask for anybody - just waiting and we're all in isolation at the moment, with very little information coming from the hospitals. Ellen Wallace, Cancer patient

Ellen was treated at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital before Christmas, where she had a tumour successfully removed from her bowel.

She was due to have similar surgery on her liver at Addenbrooke's in Cambridge, but that's been delayed.

The issue with liver surgery is the ICU bed, even if I might not need one, if something happens in surgery that means that I do need one, they won't perform that liver surgery without there being a bed available and all of the ICU beds are currently being occupied with Covid. Ellen Wallace

Ellen has been offered chemotherapy instead - which she's going through while working from home and looking after her 10-year-old son Zachary and daughter Lily, who's 8.

Ellen has been undergoing chemo whilst she waits for her operation

In a statement, the Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said:

"Our hospitals are under significant pressure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and we have had to take the difficult decision to temporarily postpone some non-Covid procedures.

"Patients are being kept under close review by senior doctors, and will have their operations rescheduled as soon as possible."

We did a survey quite recently that said, 1 in 5 people with cancer in the East are actually feeling really anxious about the consequences that the possible delays may have on the outcomes for them. I mean, that's huge isn't it? It's an anxious time anyway, having a diagnosis such as cancer, but that's just been magnified by people's worry about what might happen. Emma Tingley, Macmillan Cancer Support

There's also concern that Covid means fewer people are getting diagnosed in the first place.

Patients aren't coming forward, number one. Number two - aren't being screened to the level that they should and, as a result, we are seeing a decline in cancer diagnosis rates, but it is so important for patients to recognise the signs and symptoms for the potential sinister diagnosis and speak to their GP. Dr Shabina Qayyum, GP

Ellen already has a diagnosis, but the wait for a surgery date, continues.