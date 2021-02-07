Your Photos of Storm Darcy as snow arrives in the East

Storm Darcy is bringing heavy snowfall across the region

Here are a selection of stunning images of the weather in the Anglia region.

The beach at Great Yarmouth covered in snow Credit: Simon's Weather Photography
Snow covered trees at Boxted in Essex Credit: Jacqui Lawrence
Anne Baxter's granddaughter Celena Ellis from Lowestoft with the snowman she made from a dusting of snow Credit: Anne Baxter

Sutton Hoo in the snow Credit: Andrew Capell
Ptolemy and Celeste van den Brink-Budgen with their snowman in Ipswich Credit: Adam van den Brink-Budgen

East Suffolk Coast 7th February 2021 Credit: @Bee_Willis1 on Twitter
Burgh Suffolk 7th February 2021 Credit: @VictortheVole on Twitter
Brightlingsea, Essex 7th February 2021 Credit: @JamesRolph on Twitter
Bedfield 7th February 2021 Credit: Val Rozier

Tips for taking weather pictures

  • When taking a picture to be used on one of our weather forecasts, don't forget to make them landscape - rather than portrait - as this fits the screen better;

  • Also, remember that the weather presenters stand on the left-hand side of the screen, so worth taking note of this when trying to capture that perfect picture to send into us;

  • It's also great if you can tell us where the picture was taken and the name you would like us to credit the picture with.

  • By sending your pictures to us, you agree for us to use them in our weather forecasts to be broadcast on television and online (though the copyright will remain with you at all times, and you will be credited)