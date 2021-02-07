Your Photos of Storm Darcy as snow arrives in the East

Storm Darcy is bringing heavy snowfall across the region

Here are a selection of stunning images of the weather in the Anglia region.

The beach at Great Yarmouth covered in snow Credit: Simon's Weather Photography

Snow covered trees at Boxted in Essex Credit: Jacqui Lawrence

Anne Baxter's granddaughter Celena Ellis from Lowestoft with the snowman she made from a dusting of snow Credit: Anne Baxter

Sutton Hoo in the snow Credit: Andrew Capell

Ptolemy and Celeste van den Brink-Budgen with their snowman in Ipswich Credit: Adam van den Brink-Budgen

East Suffolk Coast 7th February 2021 Credit: @Bee_Willis1 on Twitter

Burgh Suffolk 7th February 2021 Credit: @VictortheVole on Twitter

Brightlingsea, Essex 7th February 2021 Credit: @JamesRolph on Twitter

Bedfield 7th February 2021 Credit: Val Rozier

