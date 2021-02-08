Bitter blast of winter as Storm Darcy sweeps snow across East of England

Watch a report on the wintry weather by ITV News Anglia's Victoria Lampard

Snow drifts up to a metre deep have blocked roads in the Eastern Counties as wintry weather sweeps in across the country driven by Storm Darcy.

The icy blast has forced the closure of Covid vaccination centres in Essex and Suffolk and hundreds of schools have closed their doors to all pupils and are continuing remote lessons for all pupils. In some areas, rubbish collections have been suspended.

Weather warnings for more snow showers remain in force across the Anglia region until Wednesday.

The snow drifted several feet deep at Booton near Reepham in Norfolk

The Met Office has issued severe amber snow warnings for the East of England and south-east England, where heavy snow is likely to cause long delays on roads as well as affecting rail and air travel.

Around 5cm-10cm (2in-4in) is set to fall in these areas, reaching up to 30cm (12 in) in the worst affected regions.

Police forces have urged people not to travel in the harsh conditions unless their journey is essential.

Watch a report on the snow in the west of the Anglia region by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

One man's car got stuck in Southrepps, north of North Walsham in Norfolk early on Monday morning.

Stephen Lawrence was trying to reach his father's house so he could take him to an emergency operation at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, but the car got stuck on Pitt Lane.

Mr Lawrence was eventually dug out and his father's appointment has been rescheduled for later this week.

Video credit: Victoria Lawrence

Some train services in the region are also being disrupted by the severe weather and snow has blown into drifts across tracks.

Peak snow depths in the Anglia region on Monday 8 February

22 cm at Andrewsfield near Braintree, Essex

11 cm at Tibenham in South Norfolk

10 cm at Wattisham in Suffolk

7 cm at Marham in Norfolk

2 cm at Wittering in Cambridgeshire

A snowplough clears the road through Barham near Ipswich, with heavy snow set to bring disruption to many parts of the East of England. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

The AA said the “treacherous driving conditions” led to “numerous” accidents on UK roads on Monday.

Spokesman Ben Sheridan said: “Roads will be lethal where snow and ice has hit the UK.

“If you must travel, reduce your speed to account for the conditions and leave plenty of space behind other vehicles.

“Don’t forget to clear snow from the windows, lights and roof of the car so you can see and be seen, and watch out for black ice and compacted snow, especially in rural areas.”

Meanwhile, Great Anglia has told its passengers that, "Due to weather conditions across the GA network, services may be cancelled, delayed or revised."

Snow on the Ipswich to Felixstowe line Credit: Edmund Crosthwaite/Network Rail

Snow on the line at Walton on the Naze Credit: Network Rail

National Rail has likewise told train passengers that services across the country are likely to be affected by the conditions.

The firm said “it may be necessary to close some routes.”