Coastguard warns people to keep back from Norfolk cliffs

The Coastguard is warning people to stay away from cliff edges after recent weather has made many unstable.

A cliff fall was reported to the Coastguard at Scratby, Norfolk at the weekend.

If you’re lucky enough to live near the coast and be in a position to take your exercise there in line with local COVID-19 restrictions, please do be careful near cliffs. Some of them are really unstable at the moment and could easily collapse. If you or someone else is in difficulty call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. Dai Jones, Coastguard Duty Controller

Last month the, coast guard issued a safety warning after part of the cliff gave way in Happisburgh.

HM Coastguard was called to Suffolk after a kitesurfer died on Sunday afternoon and last January a major landslide at Trimingham near Mundesley saw caravans teetering on the edge.