Covid-19 speeds up demolition of Norfolk leisure centre

North Norfolk District Council will take advantage of the closure of the Splash Leisure Centre in Sheringham caused by the pandemic, to speed up the completion of its replacement.

The centre was to stay operational until its replacement was ready to open but with the centre closed, the council has made the decision demolish the old facilities.

The completion of the new leisure centre can be fast-tracked and will be open for business this summer.

Getting the new leisure centre all completed in time for the main summer season would be a fantastic way of celebrating the hopeful return to normality after such a long period of time. Cllr Virginia Gay, North Norfolk District Council Cabinet member

"Given that the Splash now seems unlikely to be used to any great extent during the run up to the completion of the new leisure centre, it makes perfect sense to make best use of that time to bring forward the completion date,” Cllr Gay added.

Sheringham Leisure Centre Credit: North Norfolk District Council

The new Sheringham Leisure Centre will have a 6-lane, 25m main pool, a 13m x 8m learner pool.