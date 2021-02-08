Family heartbroken at theft of puppies

A family has been left heartbroken after three puppies were stolen from their property in Rougham, Norfolk.

The three Cocker Spaniel puppies were taken on Friday night (5 February) from kennels in the back garden at about 11.30pm.

My whole family is absolutely heartbroken. My twin children already had an unbreakable bond with them, and they're absolutely devastated. Gemma Wright, owner

The puppies' owner, Gemma Wright said she and her husband were trying to stay strong for their children's sakes.

"It's bad enough knowing our puppies have been stolen, and to think that strangers have been on our property while we were sleeping – we were only woken up by the dogs barking – is so upsetting. We feel violated and my children are struggling to sleep at night," she said.

All the three stolen puppies had been microchipped. Credit: Norfolk police

The three dogs, two bitches and one dog, had all been microchipped.

The police are asking anyone with information to contact PC Dale Reynolds at Dereham Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.