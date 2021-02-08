Free school meal vouchers to help families over half term

Free School Meal vouchers will be sent out for families across Cambridgeshire over half term.

The County Council say it is to help with extra financial pressures some are facing during to the pandemic.

The vouchers will be issued automatically by the 12 February

Along with exercise, nutritious meals are essential for a child's health, wellbeing and cognition. Satisfying hunger is a basic need and no child should ever have to go hungry. We recognise the extra financial pressures some families are facing due to COVID-19, and by providing them with Free School Meal vouchers during half term will hopefully alleviate some of those worries. Jonathan Lewis, Director for Education for Cambridgeshire County Council & Peterborough City Council

The £15 supermarket vouchers will be issued automatically by the 12th February ready for use during the half term week. Vouchers will be sent by email and text message to parents/carers.

Children will be automatically issued with free school meal vouchers if the parent/carer receive any of the following:

Income Support

Income Based Job Seekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Child Tax Credit - but no element of Working Tax Credit - and have an annual income (as assessed by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC)) that does not exceed £16,190

If you are supported under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999

Guarantee element of State Pension Credit

Working Tax Credit during the four week period immediately after your employment finishes or after you start to work less hours per week

Universal Credit with an annual net earned income of no more than £7,400

Parents and carers who do not wish to receive a food voucher, are being asked to let the school know as soon as possible so that the voucher can be given to someone else.