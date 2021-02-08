Kitesurfer dies off Suffolk coast

A man believed to be kitesurfing has died in Walberswick beach, Suffolk.

Emergency services were called to the area near Southwold after people were concerned about the safety of a man in the sea.

The man in his 50s was found by members of the public on the shore on Sunday (7 February) afternoon.

Despite the best efforts of the Coastguard and Ambulance service he sadly died at the scene.

The police have launched an investigation and are asking anyone who has any information to contact them.