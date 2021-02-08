Luton drug dealer jailed after being found with £45,000 worth of illegal drugs

A drug dealer in Luton has been jailed after police found around £45,000 worth of illegal drugs.

Shahid Sultan, 26, was seen driving his car at high speeds in an ‘erratic manner’ on 8 December. Police decided to stop the vehicle, where they carried out a number of checks.

Drugs were found at his property Credit: Bedfordshire Police

After nothing came from the checks Shahid Sultan was allowed to continue. Police then found a bag of what they suspected to be Class A drugs.

Minutes later he returned to the scene where the drugs had been left where he was arrested with intent to supply.

Police found thousands of pounds of cash at the property Credit: Bedfordshire Police

During a search of Sultan’s home cocaine, heroin and cannabis, with a combined street value of around £45,000 were found.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to just under four years behind bars.