Police release e-fit of suspect in 2018 rape case

Bedfordshire police have released an e-fit picture of a man they want to talk to in connection with the rape of a 12 year old boy in a village near Bedford.

The investigation was launched after the boy recently reported being raped in 2018.

The 12 year old told officers he was running in the area at around 6pm in late August 2018, when he was grabbed from behind by a man.

The boy was assaulted in a nearby car but managed to escape the attacker and run home.

The man is described as then being in his late 30s or early 40s, around 6 foot, with ginger hair and stubble.

He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a zip up hoodie. It is believed the car was a black five-door model Ford Focus or Fiesta.

It has taken great courage for a young boy to come forward now and report this shocking incident. Detective Constable Rebecca Goodman, Bedfordshire police

“This happened on a warm summer’s evening in a popular walking spot, and although we appreciate this was some time ago we hope something may stick in your memory about that evening," Rebecca Goodman said.

"Any information, however small, could help us to progress this investigation," she added.