Storm Darcy: Police in Norfolk urging people to 'think twice' about travelling

Police in Norfolk are urging people to "think twice" about travelling, as Storm Darcy continues to cause problems on the roads.

Drivers are being urged to "only travel if absolutely essential" with some roads across the county "impassable", because of the snowy conditions.

Road conditions are very poor with large snow drifts blocking minor routes, according to Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Officers in Norfolk have been out on the roads following reports of fallen trees and debris as a result of the bad weather.

Two drivers escaped injury after a crash on Belton New Road in Bradwell, in the snow on Sunday afternoon.

"Driving conditions in some areas are awful", T/Superintendent Nathan Clark said.

"Partner agencies are working hard to make the roads as safe as possible, but the best thing we can do right now is to stay off them."

We don’t want anyone to get hurt, or for anyone to expose themselves or those workers helping others to any more danger than they need to.”

An amber weather warning is in place across the region for heavy snow.

What to expect: