Suffolk GP vaccination centres closed due to snow

Five vaccination centres run by Suffolk GP Federation are closed due to the snow.

Heavy snow has left many roads in the region ‘impassable’ and police have warned to think twice before travelling.

Road conditions are very poor in some areas with large snow drifts blocking minor routes.

Closed Centres:

Debenham Community Centre

The EpiCentre, Haverhill

Trinity Park, near Ipswich

The Mix, Stowmarket

Woodbridge Community Hall

Site managers and booking team staff are notifying patients by text and phone, and are advising them about how to make a new appointment for the coming week Suffolk GP Federation

The federation says they have over 10,000 free vaccine appointment slots between Tuesday and Sunday that people will be rebooked on.