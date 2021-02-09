Campaign for Captain Sir Tom statue in Trafalgar Square

A campaign has been launched for a statue of Captain Sir Tom Moore to be erected on the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square.

The 100-year-old fundraising hero from Bedfordshire died last week with Covid.

The idea comes from Garry McBride who last year commissioned a sculpture of Captain Sir Tom - he said Sir Tom should never be forgotten.

It would be awful if after five to 10 years all his efforts were forgotten. He was a beacon of light in our darkest times and I think he'll be missed by a lot of people. Because he's so well known now throughout the world, wouldn't it be wonderful for tourists coming to London, and ourselves, to pay homage to the hard work of the NHS? Garry McBride

McBride, who owns a sculpture company, says it would take around two months to make a full statue.

Captain Sir Tom raised almost £33million for the NHS after walking 100 laps in his garden during lockdown last year. The record breaking veteran got a RAF spitfire flypast to say thank you. He also received a sea of cards from around the world.

He continued to inspire the nation, and in December he sang alongside Michael Ball at the Royal Variety Performance.