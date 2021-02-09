Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Graham Stothard

There are concerns amongst public health officials over high coronavirus infection rates in Corby which are taking longer to fall.

Along with Rutland, the two areas have the unwelcome ranking of first and second on a list of places around the country with the highest number of cases per head of population.

Corby is a really tight knit community. We do know that we've got many generations living and working close together, so we've got a situation where unfortunately we're seeing more household mixing than we would want and therefore quite a lot of household clusters. Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health, Northamptonshire

442 Cases per 100,000 in Corby

The figures up to the 4th of February show cases in Corby are going down, but slower than in other areas.

213 Cases per 100,000 across the region

I've expressed concern at the level of activity around Corby's industrial estates. Corby is a very industrial town, something like 20 per cent of our working population work in manufacturing, another 17 or so per cent are in distribution and warehousing, so it's impossible for people like that to work from home. Cllr Tom Beattie, Leader of Corby Borough Council

Corby town centre Credit: ITV News Anglia

The MP for Corby Tom Pursglove has raised concern that there's a risk that Corby could find itself under a period of restrictions for longer if the number of cases in the town can't be brought down, saying it is "a possibility that can't be ruled out".