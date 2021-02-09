A five-year-old from Essex has raised £10,000 for his favourite zoo by creating a mini lego version of it in his front garden.

Thomas (TJ) Rose, who is passionate about animal conservation and is an aspiring zoo keeper, started building his zoo at the beginning of the second lockdown.

The creation sits in his front garden in Great Dunmow.

TJ started building the zoo in the front garden. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Colchester Zoo has more than 10,000 animals in its care, and TJ has been visiting since he was a baby.

He wanted to do something to help after its finances were torn apart by the pandemic.

TJ started by wanting to raise £50, enough to feed a rhino for a day Credit: ITV News Anglia

Originally TJ wanted to raise £50, which is enough to feed a rhino for the day.

Three months later, he has reached his target of £10,000.

TJ's been visiting the zoo since he was a baby Credit: ITV News Anglia

Attractions across the East have been finding it hard to make ends meet after being forced to shut due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Bosses at Colchester Zoo say they need help now more than ever.

£25,000 How much it costs to maintain the zoo for one day

TJ's mum, Kirsty, is extremely proud. Credit: ITV News Anglia

His mum Kirsty Rose says they are extremely proud of him.

He'd seen that the Zoo was on telly and that they were appealing and first lockdown he said he wanted to help, so I said, 'well you need to come up with an idea.' When we went into second lockdown he said, 'I'm going to do it, I'm going to build a zoo.' Kirsty Rose, TJ's mum

