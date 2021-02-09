King's Lynn woman jailed after pestering elderly and vulnerable for money

A King’s Lynn woman who breached a Criminal Behaviour Order just over a week after it was imposed for pestering people for money has been jailed.

Sophie Carter, aged 26, of Pleasant Court, repeatedly knocked on the doors of elderly and vulnerable people between November and January and tried to get them to give her money.

She was given a three-year CBO on Saturday 30 January after being convicted of harassment and breaching a Community Protection Notice.

But on Sunday (7 February) police say she repeated the offence, and admitted breaching both a restraining order and her CBO.

Carter was sentenced to a total of 18 weeks imprisonment. She was also ordered to pay total costs of £173.

The CBO imposed on 30 January ordered that Carter must not cause harassment alarm or distress to any person within the Kings Lynn and West Norfolk Borough and also not to elicit material or financial gain from any person within the area of Kings Lynn and West Norfolk.