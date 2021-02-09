More 'pods' to help the homeless given the green light in Cambridge

The green light has been given for six more 'pods' to provide accommodation for homeless people in Cambridge.

It will bring the total number approved in Cambridge to 22, with some already occupied.

The latest six to be granted planning permission will be located in Barnes Close, just off Barnwell Road in the Abbey ward.

The homes are designed to offer transitional housing as part of a "housing first" strategy to the homeless who would otherwise be in a hostel.

They will be managed by the city council and homelessness charity Jimmy's, which have said they will provide assistance and monitoring through daily site visits, and that a dedicated support worker will be on call at all times.

There will also be regular and random drug tests for occupants with a history of substance abuse.

The homes are not intended as a permanent housing solution and the idea is for people to move on to conventional accommodation after they have established a stable domestic situation and are in a position to do so Cambridge City Council

In addition to the six homes approved for Barnes Close, 10 others donated by housebuilder Hill have been granted planning approval in the past year, four in Dundee Close in East Chesterton, and six in Crowland Way in King's Hedges.

Six homes similar in size and design and also intended for transitional housing for the homeless were also installed last year in Newmarket Road, Barnwell, as part of a collaboration between Jimmy's, the New Meaning Foundation and Allia.