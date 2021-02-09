New community hub in Harlow a 'lifeline' for young people and their parents

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Charlie Frost

For the co-founders of not for profit organisation 'Changing Lives: Community Services' the opening of their community hub in Harlow has been two years in the making.

The two friends Ben Doyle and David Simmons first decided to start the group in the town after David was threatened with a knife by a six year old.

The experience left them wanting to use their skills and love of sport to create more opportunities for Harlow's young people. To use football and being active in a safe environment, as a way to discourage children from joining gangs or taking part in anti-social behaviour.

David said, "That prompted us to say, 'let's make an impact on the town and in the community and do something for our young people.' We realised that there wasn't a lot going on for young people in the area, and that made us really just want to do something."

Since 2018, 'Changing Lives' has been really successful, going into schools and sports centres delivering workshops, creating a mentoring scheme and putting on holiday camps. But the dream has always been to have their own hub, and now that dream is a reality.

Ben and David have wanted to open their own community hub since they started 'Changing Lives' in 2018. Credit: David Simmons

Changing Lives 'Lifeline' Community Hub

After appealling to politicians and local councillors, at the end of 2020 'Changing Lives' was offered a derelict shop earmarked for demolition in Harlow town centre. The Council giving them the shop to use until the day it is knocked down.

But, despite the potentially short lifespan and the restrictions of Covid-19, David and Ben, with the support of the local community have transformed the space from dark and empty, to vibrant.

The community hub was a derelict shop in Harlow's town centre Credit: David Simmons

And, at the end of January, they started welcoming a small amount of young people to their after school sports and 'well being' sessions. The government recently changing the rules to allow these sorts of activities for vulnerable children and the children of key workers.

After a temperature check and sanitising their hands, upto six children are allowed in each hour long session. For many, despite some of them still going to school, it is the most socialising they have done in months.

For many of these children this will be the most socialising they have done in months Credit: ITV Anglia

Monica Jordan's four year old Liam goes to school on Friday's when she is working at a primary school. Apart from that, she is juggling working from home and his home schooling.

After almost a year like this, Liam is now going to after school sessions at the 'Changing Lives' hub up to two times a week. It is one of the only chances Monica gets to exercise or have some time to herself.

Monica Jordan is a key worker, she says her four year old loves going to the hub Credit: ITV Anglia

To be honest this is a lifeline, as he has no other sports to go to at the moment. It's really good he's picking up so much from the sessions, and mixing with the kids is amazing for his social skills. I'm not really worried about him missing out on the learning [by schools being shut], it's more him mixing with other kids and just having fun. Monica Jordan, Parent

Young people's mental health and the pandemic

The latest figures in The Mental Health of Children and Young People in England 2020 report, produced by the NHS and the Office for National Statistics, shows one in six children aged five to 16 had a probable mental health disorder, up from one in nine three years previously.

School closures, while done to protect from the pandemic, taking their emotional toll on children's health.

That is why, alongside it's fun football sessions, 'Changing Lives' puts on 'well-being' sessions too. Catering for five to 15 year olds, the aim is for it to be a place were young people, who have been robbed of spending time with their friends and learning important social skills, to be able to talk about their feelings.

For the older children we do well being sessions and mental health sessions as well as the gang intervention project that we also run, so it's really important that we don't just offer the sports, but during these times it has been really, really tough for these children, having nothing to do not seeing their friends and we're able to support them via the well being sessions. David Simmons, Co-founder, Changing Lives Community Services

The future

The pandemic has meant we have heard of a lot of places closing like shops and restaurants and the only things opening are test and vaccination centres. But, this is a different sort of centre, that some would argue is equally valuable.

During the past 12 months of lockdowns, 'Changing Lives' was unable to carry out it's usual work. Instead, delivering more than 600 care packages to households in Harlow and doing its fitness sessions online.

Children and young people are taught relaxation techniques in the well-being sessions. Credit: ITV Anglia

But while they were doing their best, they were worried that young people feeling isolated may turn to gangs instead of them. This hub means the group is more visible in the community again.

And, in the future the centre will be able to welcome bigger groups, and all children, when the pandemic is over. The dream now is for them to find a more permanent centre and then build more of them, as Ben and David know, that after the Covid-19 restrictions end, their community hubs will be needed by more young people than ever.