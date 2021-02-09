Two sisters are raising money for the Queen Elizabeth hospital in King's Lynn - by scooting 30 miles.

Polly Anderson, aged nine and Robyn Symons, aged seven, will be riding around their local area over the next two weeks.

The money raised will go towards the new Maternity Bereavement Suite, which desperately needs funds to support families.

Polly and Robyn scooting for Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Credit: Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust

So far, the girls have raised more than £500.

“As a family we are really active, and at the moment going for a walk and getting fresh air is the highlight of our day!", Robyn’s mother, Ellie Anderson, said.

"So Polly and Robyn decided they wanted to put this time to good use and do a sponsored scoot.

"This is a big challenge as they actually only have eight days in the next two weeks to do this as they want to do every mile together as a team. So if anyone sees them please give them a wave of encouragement!”

Plans to redevelop The Maternity Bereavement Suite were given the go ahead in November, but more money is needed to furnish the facility and make it as welcoming as possible.

The Suite will provide a dedicated facility for bereaved parents who lose their babies during pregnancy or shortly after birth.