Team of amateur detectives track down stolen bikes in Cambridge

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson

A team of amateur detectives are tracking down stolen bikes in Cambridge. Omar Terywall said he was "fed up" seeing cycles going missing in the city, so decided to set up a facebook group where people would post tip offs and track down missing bikes on online sales pages.

I had several friends say why don't you set up a page and it just snowballed from there. We managed to help a whole load of people. We had people posting on the page almost immediately, saying I'd had a bike stolen, can you help? and it wasn't long before we were able to help people as well. Omar Terywell

A bike locked up in Cambridge Credit: ITV News Anglia

So far more than one hundred bikes have been returned to their owners since the site launched fifteen months ago.

2,750 Bikes stolen in Cambridge in 2019

Police say people should still formally report bike thefts to them.