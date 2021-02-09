Andy Ward went to speak to a farmer who's been riding to the rescue of motorists stuck in the snow. Watch his full report here.

Storm Darcy has led to treacherous conditions in the East. It means that a number of Covid-19 vaccination centres have been forced to shut for a second day.

Hundreds of schools have also closed their doors to all pupils and are continuing remote lessons.

The vaccination centres in these areas are closed today, 9th February:

Ipswich, Suffolk

Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Clacton-on-Sea, Essex

Colchester, Essex

The vaccine centre at Clacton Hospital has had to temporarily close due to bad weather. Credit: ITV News Anglia

However, tomorrow, 10th Feb, the following centres in Suffolk will be re-opening:

Debenham

Trinity Park, Ipswich

Stowmarket

Woodbridge

Work taking place today at the vaccination centre in Woodbridge in preparation for its re-opening in the morning. Credit: Suffolk GP Federation

As for schools, more than 380 in Norfolk have closed to all children, including vulnerable children and those of key workers.

Most schools are still encouraging remote learning.

380+ Schools closed in Norfolk

200+ Schools closed in Suffolk

106 Schools closed in Essex

Hundreds of schools have closed their doors and are encouraging remote learning. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In Norfolk, police have warned of blizzard-like conditions and say many roads have fallen victim to snowdrifts and blockages.

On Monday 8th of February officers attended 15 collisions where no one was hurt, and three collisions where people were slightly injured.

Norfolk Constabulary's Chief Inspector, Jason Selvarajah, spoke to us about the situation on the roads, and how to keep safe:

The East of England Ambulance Service has also urged people not to venture out if they can help it:

This has been echoed by the AA, who say the smaller country roads are still treacherous:

Most of the main roads are clear now, but a lot of the smaller country roads are still treacherous because of the conditions. The advice is still not to travel unless absolutely necessary. John Snowling, AA

The Met Office have said some snow is likely to continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, but "more showery rather than large accumulations".

Temperatures will widely be below freezing overnight across the region and in low single figures in the daytime on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Snow on the roads in Clacton. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Peak snow depths in the Anglia region on Monday 8 February

10cm at Marham in Norfolk

2cm at Wittering in Peterborough

26cm at Andewsfield near Braintree in Essex

10cm in Tibbenham in South Norfolk

10 cm in Wattisham in Cambridge

ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell was at Mousehold Heath in Norwich earlier. Check out his report below:

