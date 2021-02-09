Vaccination centres across the East remain closed due to treacherous conditions left by Storm Darcy
Andy Ward went to speak to a farmer who's been riding to the rescue of motorists stuck in the snow. Watch his full report here.
Storm Darcy has led to treacherous conditions in the East. It means that a number of Covid-19 vaccination centres have been forced to shut for a second day.
Hundreds of schools have also closed their doors to all pupils and are continuing remote lessons.
The vaccination centres in these areas are closed today, 9th February:
Ipswich, Suffolk
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk
Clacton-on-Sea, Essex
Colchester, Essex
However, tomorrow, 10th Feb, the following centres in Suffolk will be re-opening:
Debenham
Trinity Park, Ipswich
Stowmarket
Woodbridge
As for schools, more than 380 in Norfolk have closed to all children, including vulnerable children and those of key workers.
Most schools are still encouraging remote learning.
Schools closed in Norfolk
Schools closed in Suffolk
Schools closed in Essex
In Norfolk, police have warned of blizzard-like conditions and say many roads have fallen victim to snowdrifts and blockages.
On Monday 8th of February officers attended 15 collisions where no one was hurt, and three collisions where people were slightly injured.
Norfolk Constabulary's Chief Inspector, Jason Selvarajah, spoke to us about the situation on the roads, and how to keep safe:
The East of England Ambulance Service has also urged people not to venture out if they can help it:
This has been echoed by the AA, who say the smaller country roads are still treacherous:
Most of the main roads are clear now, but a lot of the smaller country roads are still treacherous because of the conditions. The advice is still not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
The Met Office have said some snow is likely to continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, but "more showery rather than large accumulations".
Temperatures will widely be below freezing overnight across the region and in low single figures in the daytime on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Peak snow depths in the Anglia region on Monday 8 February
10cm at Marham in Norfolk
2cm at Wittering in Peterborough
26cm at Andewsfield near Braintree in Essex
10cm in Tibbenham in South Norfolk
10 cm in Wattisham in Cambridge
ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell was at Mousehold Heath in Norwich earlier. Check out his report below:
