Assaulted police officer in ‘serious condition’ in hospital

A police officer is in a ‘serious condition’ in Addenbrooke's Hospital after being assaulted.

The officer, in his 20’s was carrying out a welfare check in Ledbury Road, Peterborough, at about 5pm on Monday (9 February) when he was assaulted.

He was admitted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

This is a shocking reminder of the dangers officers and staff face every day in their role to protect the public. Assaults against police officers and staff should never be just 'part of the job’ and it is outrageous to see this officer has been severely assaulted while on duty and trying to help. Chief Constable Nick Dean

A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection to the assault.