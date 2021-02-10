Billions in funding to remove cladding 'doesn't go far enough'

Billions of pounds to fund the removal and replacement of cladding on high-rise blocks has sparked criticism.

£3.5 billion Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick announced this funding to tackle the cladding crisis

Claire Hamblion, a campaigner for Ipswich Cladiators, has welcomed the move but says leaseholders face more fire risks that have not been addressed.

It just doesn't go far enough. All the focus has been on the headline of cladding but there is a huge number of other fire safety issues. Claire Hamblion, Ipswich Cladiators Campaigner

John Cook, Labour & Co-operative Cllr for Alexandra Ward in Ipswich has echoed residents' concerns of the fire safety works costs.

There are blocks with round-the-clock fire patrols known as "waking watches", costing groups of leaseholders tens of thousands of pounds every month. Residents are living in flats they cannot sell and cannot afford to live in. Soaring remedial safety works and insurance costs are driving them to the brink of bankruptcy. John Cook, Labour & Co-operative Cllr Alexandra Ward

High rise buildings will not face costs for cladding remediation work Credit: ITV Anglia

The announcement also outlined a new scheme for those living in lower and medium-rise blocks of flats.

Residents living below the 18-metre high threshold would never have to pay more than £50 a month for cladding removal work.

The scheme will be funded by a Government imposed tax on residential property in the UK.

The Housing Secretary says that without Government action, building owners would pass on the costs of remediation work to leaseholders.