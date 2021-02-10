Calling time on old pub names over Suffolk brewer's 19th Century links to slavery

  • Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray

A public vote is taking place to choose new names for the Black Boy pubs in Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury.

Suffolk brewer Greene King admits its nineteenth Century founder was a slave owner and says it is time the offensive names were removed.

So what will the Black Boy pubs in Suffolk become, here are the choices:

In Bury St Edmunds:

  • The Abbott

  • The Saint Edmund

  • The West Gate

  • And The Thomas Clarkson after a local man who campaigned against slavery. 

In Sudbury:

  • The Coach & Horses

  • The Market Inn

  • and The Lady Elizabeth after Lady Elizabeth of Clare, one of the wealthiest women ever in East Anglia.

The results will be announced on Thursday 11th February.