Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray

A public vote is taking place to choose new names for the Black Boy pubs in Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury.

Suffolk brewer Greene King admits its nineteenth Century founder was a slave owner and says it is time the offensive names were removed.

So what will the Black Boy pubs in Suffolk become, here are the choices:

In Bury St Edmunds:

The Abbott

The Saint Edmund

The West Gate

And The Thomas Clarkson after a local man who campaigned against slavery.

In Sudbury:

The Coach & Horses

The Market Inn

and The Lady Elizabeth after Lady Elizabeth of Clare, one of the wealthiest women ever in East Anglia.

The results will be announced on Thursday 11th February.