Number of neighbourhood police officers in Northamptonshire set to double

The number of neighbourhood police officers is set to double in Northamptonshire.

There'll be 100 officers across rural and urban parts of the county over the next 18 months, an increase from the current 50.

There's plans to boost numbers even further by 2023 thanks to funding from the Government and local council taxpayers.

It means the force can increase neighbourhood teams without taking resources from emergency response or other specialist crime areas.

In doubling the number of our neighbourhood beat officers over the next 18 months, with more officers coming later in 2023, the vision of a better connected, accessible, visible and contactable police service starts to become a reality. Nick Adderley, Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable

“I believe that by putting bobbies back on the beat we will provide the right connection and service, a service that the public deserves and quite rightly expects". Mr Adderley continued.

The Force now has 1367 police officers, compared to 1170 four years ago, with plans to recruit a further 130 officers in the next two years. Credit: ITV Anglia

The additional constables will join the officers and PCSOs that currently make up the neighbourhood teams already in place.

The new recruits started training in January and will join their local policing team in May, working alongside an experienced officer.

"Across the county, people tell me that they want to see this focus on the crime that really matters to them in their community", Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said.

"I am confident that people across the county will see an increased engagement with their local policing teams and be able to identify the officers who are able to deal with the issues that matter to them in their area. This local focus will strengthen the Force’s work with partners to tackle specific issues on a local level and reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.”

As well as increasing the number of neighbourhood officers, the force is also investing more than £100,000 in two new mobile police stations.

The vehicles will be launched in April and will enable a more visible and accessible policing service to the county’s more remote and rural communities.