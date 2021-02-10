Northampton Town have sacked manager Keith Curle after just over two years in charge.

The Cobblers were beaten 1-0 at home by fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night, a result which leaves them second from bottom in League One.

Curle led Northampton to promotion via the play-offs last season, but his team have struggled at a higher level - only winning six of their 26 matches.

Under-18s coach Jon Brady has been placed in caretaker charge, and will be assisted by Ian Sampson and Marc Richards.

Assistant boss Colin West has also been dismissed.

"We have a huge amount of respect for Keith and Colin and we will always owe them a debt of gratitude for the promotion they achieved but we feel a change is now required," chairman Kelvin Thomas said.

"Our results, and in particular our lack of goals, have left us in a very difficult position in the league and we believe that this decision is in the best interests of the club as we battle to retain our League One status."