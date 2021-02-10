The number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 of the population in the Anglia region has fallen below 200 for the first time in two months.

The regional infection rate was 194 confirmed cases for every 100,000 people in the week ending 6 February, which is now in line with the England figure after being higher in this area for several weeks.

The highest number of cases was recorded at the beginning of January when more than 61,000 tested positive in the Anglia region in a single week - the equivalent of 843 cases per 100,000. By contrast, there were 14,000 confirmed cases in the most recent full week to 6 February.

The latest rate does varies widely between different parts of the Eastern Counties with the highest rate of 486 per 100,000 in Rutland down to 74 cases per 100,000 in the Babergh area of south Suffolk. The high rate in Rutland is being put down to an outbreak at HM Prison Stocken near Oakham.

The infection rate for each district in the Anglia region is listed below

The number of Covid cases per 100,000 in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 6 February Credit: Data from Public Health England

The vaccine rollout continues in the Anglia region with a slightly fall in the number of injections given in the East of England on Sunday and Monday. The figure was back up to 36,500 on Tuesday.

Over 1.34 million people in the Anglia region have now had at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine with 58,000 of that number also having the second.

More than a quarter of the adult population in the East of England have now had at least one jab offering some protection against the disease.

1,340,274 People in the East of England who have had the first dose of the Covid vaccine

26.2% Proportion of adults in the East of England who have had the first dose of the vaccine

The daily number of people receiving the first Covid vaccine dose in the East of England Credit: Data from NHS England

The NHS reported on Wednesday that a further 128 patients with coronavirus had died in with coronavirus in hospitals in the Anglia region.

There have been 590 patient deaths in the region so far in February compared with 3,757 in January - the month with the highest death toll of the entire pandemic.

Since March last year, 14,799 people have died with coronavirus in the Anglia region.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, published on Tuesday, suggest the number of people dying with Covid is now falling.

The number of people who have died with coronavirus in the Anglia region each week since December Credit: Data from the Office of National Statistics

The number of people who have died with coronavirus or Covid-19 mention on their death certificate in each county in the Anglia region Credit: Data combined from the Office for National Statistics, the NHS and the Care Quality Commission

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Saturday 6 February, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Wednesday 10 February on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (7-10 February) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Saturday 6 February (with the previous week in brackets)

Rutland - 485.9 (200.4) - up 143%

Corby - 436.2 (487.4) - down 11%

Luton -316.4 (451.1) - down 30%

Peterborough - 308.0 (414.8) - down 26%

Kettering - 305.6 (331.1) - down 8%

Bedford - 296.6 (376.8) - down 21%

Northampton - 288.5 (378.0) - down 24%

Fenland - 277.9 (298.5) - down 7%

Stevenage - 272.1 (362.0) - down 25%

Norwich - 263.2 (326.5) - down 19%

Wellingborough - 252.2 (345.0) - down 27%

King's Lynn and West Norfolk - 248.4 (310.5) - down 20%

Welwyn Hatfield - 243.8 (370.6) - down 34%

Watford - 236.1 (365.5) - down 35%

Tendring - 234.0 (380.7) - down 39%

Gt Yarmouth - 230.5 (357.4) - down 35%

Hertsmere - 228.7 (311.7) - down 27%

Broxbourne - 226.2 (291.9) - down 23%

Harlow - 211.3 (327.3) - down 35%

Colchester - 201.3 (274.8) - down 27%

Southend - 196.0 (245.7) - down 20%

Breckland - 195.0 (315.1) - down 38%

Milton Keynes - 184.8 (284.6) - down 35%

Thurrock - 179.5 (290.2) - down 38%

Broadland - 178.9 (240.9) - down 26%

Braintree - 176.9 (304.1) - down 42%

East Northamptonshire - 176.7 (242.3) - down 27%

North Hertfordshire - 175.9 (243.3) - down 28%

Huntingdonshire - 173.1 (222.5) - down 22%

Daventry - 171.0 (188.5) - down 9%

Central Bedfordshire - 169.1 (247.4) - down 32%

Ipswich - 168.7 (292.2) - down 42%

Castle Point - 167.1 (274.4) - down 39%

Basildon - 165.1 (275.1) - down 40%

South Cambridgeshire - 164.7 (174.7) - down 6%

Rochford - 162.5 (210.6) - down 23%

Dacorum - 157.7 (264.3) - down 40%

Three Rivers - 153.2 (237.9) - down 36%

Chelmsford - 152.5 (248.3) - down 39%

St Albans - 147.5 (198.7) - down 26%

Epping Forest - 143.5 (245.3) - down 41%

Maldon - 132.5 (209.5) - down 37%

East Cambridgeshire - 132.5 (171.4) - down 23%

South Northamptonshire - 130.2 (185.2) - down 30%

East Suffolk - 126.3 (151.1) - down 16%

Brentwood - 122.0 (153.2) - down 20%

West Suffolk - 121.2 (189.3) - down 36%

Uttlesford - 120.5 (180.8) - down 33%

South Norfolk - 116.4 (208.7) - down 44%

Cambridge - 116.2 (165.9) - down 30%

North Norfolk - 108.7 (137.4) - down 21%

East Hertfordshire - 99.5 (194.3) - down 49%

Mid Suffolk - 83.7 (131.9) - down 36%

Babergh - 73.9 (133.6) - down 45%The Anglia region consists of the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and the unitary authority area of Milton Keynes