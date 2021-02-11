Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Sarah Cooper

It has been two years since the Cunningham family in Peterborough lost mum, Katy.

She was killed by a drink driver in a crash on the A16 close to Crowland near Peterborough.

The two children, Fraya and Zacheri, were also in the car. They survived but were left with life-changing injuries.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

13-year-old, Fraya Cunningham has shared what it is like to live without her mum:

You just kind of feel like it's all a dream and you just like hope that she would actually come through the door and you feel like you just want to wake up, but it's got to the point where you kind of adjust to the fact that she isn't in the house, but you always can feel that she's there and you can always tell that she's still here but you can't see her. Fraya Cunningham, Daughter

The drink driver behind the wheel of the van that hit them was Adam White from Spalding.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

He is currently serving a nine-year sentence.

The father of the family, Kris Cunningham, has expressed why he believes this is not enough:

Yes, he got 9 years, but for him to be out in 4 and a half years - knowing that none of us will ever be the same, Fraya and Zacheri will have life-changing injuries for the rest of their life and that Katy will never be coming back - for him to be out in 4 and a half years to then continue living his life, I just think it's despicable. Kris Cunningham, Father

Current laws mean drink drivers can only be sentenced to a maximum of 14 years for killing another driver.

But new proposals will increase the maximum penalty to a life sentence.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

Knowing that it can help another family in this scenario going forward then it's amazing that that will happen and I just hope the judges in the future do use their power to give these killers, as far as I'm concerned, the life sentences that they deserve. Kris Cunningham, Father

The family want to go further - calling for zero tolerance when it comes to drinking and driving.

Even if you're not drunk or tipsy at all, you shouldn't be going behind the wheel with alcohol in your system at all, that's what I think. Fraya Cunningham, Daughter

They know they can't bring Katy back but they want her legacy to help save other lives.