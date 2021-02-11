Northampton Town chairman Kelvin Thomas on recruitment, the sale of Charlie Goode last season and the poor form which led to manager Keith Curle's departure

Northampton Town chairman Kelvin Thomas admitted it was a difficult decision to sack manager Keith Curle, despite backing him in the January Transfer window for new signings.

Curle steered Northampton to SkyBet League One via the League Two play-off final at Wembley last June.

He lost his job following Tuesday's home defeat to Wigan, a result which left the Cobblers second from bottom in the table. They’ve yet to win so far in 2021 and have gone four games without scoring.Under-18s coach Jon Brady has been placed in caretaker charge, and will be assisted by Ian Sampson and Marc Richards.

Curle was keen to transform the squad as players adjusted to life in League One, but they spent most of the season below half way in the table.

Keith Curle lost his job after Northampton's 1-0 home defeat to Wigan in League One. They've gone four games without scoring Credit: PA

And despite ringing the changes in January, Northampton continued to struggle for goals.

Some of the players who have come in will probably admit they haven't played as well as they should have. In Keith's defence and the club's defence we had such a short period of time after the play-off final to the start of the season. It was very, very difficult and that was probably the start of some of the thinking, in terms of the January window, to evolve that.