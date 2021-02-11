On the edge: the former soldier's cliff top home on the brink of disaster
Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward
A former soldier from Norfolk who built DIY defences to protect his clifftop home from falling into the sea has lost another 15ft of land during Storm Darcy.
Lance Martin, 63, lives in Hemsby and previously lost almost 100ft of sand dune to the tides during the Beast from the East in 2018.
Over this week from Sunday i've lost about 15 foot off the front, I had to put my house back originally by about 10 metres, so I think I've got about 15 metres to play with, which isn't a lot when you think about it, but as long as the blocks are down there and I can rearrange them into a better configuration to assist with breaking the force of the waves I think we can ride the storm through.
There were 13 homes in his row and his is the last one left- with his property now just 50ft from the edge.
Mr Martin said he hopes to rearrange 75 two-tonne concrete blocks on the beach below to break the force of the waves.
I'm not a giver-upper. I don't believe in that. I think this is my home, this is my retirement home, this is my dream place to live. I'll fight as long as I can in reason. As long as it doesn't endanger my life, or other people's lives - then I'm happy with that.
It is not just homes at the mercy of the weather. Crew at the local lifeboat station say that erosion has left them struggling to do their job.
With the north easterly winds we had and the high tides it's sort of undercut the dune face so it's then leaving a four foot drop. Sometimes we've had 10, 15 foot drops. If it continues at the rate it is, it's just going to be completely impossible.