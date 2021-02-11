Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward

A former soldier from Norfolk who built DIY defences to protect his clifftop home from falling into the sea has lost another 15ft of land during Storm Darcy.

Lance Martin, 63, lives in Hemsby and previously lost almost 100ft of sand dune to the tides during the Beast from the East in 2018.

The house has already been moved back once before Credit: ITV News Anglia

Over this week from Sunday i've lost about 15 foot off the front, I had to put my house back originally by about 10 metres, so I think I've got about 15 metres to play with, which isn't a lot when you think about it, but as long as the blocks are down there and I can rearrange them into a better configuration to assist with breaking the force of the waves I think we can ride the storm through. Lance Martin

There were 13 homes in his row and his is the last one left- with his property now just 50ft from the edge.

Mr Martin said he hopes to rearrange 75 two-tonne concrete blocks on the beach below to break the force of the waves.

Mr Martin says he will try and rearrange makeshift defences he built on the beach Credit: ITV News Anglia

I'm not a giver-upper. I don't believe in that. I think this is my home, this is my retirement home, this is my dream place to live. I'll fight as long as I can in reason. As long as it doesn't endanger my life, or other people's lives - then I'm happy with that. Lance Martin

Coastal erosion is affecting the local lifeboat crew as well as homeowners Credit: ITV News Anglia

It is not just homes at the mercy of the weather. Crew at the local lifeboat station say that erosion has left them struggling to do their job.