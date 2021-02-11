Watch a report from the Royal Papworth Hospital by ITV News Anglia's Graham Stothard

One in eight suspected cancer patients in the Anglia region are failing to get an urgent hospital referral within a fortnight.

The NHS in the Anglia region is missing targets for cancer treatment with only 88% being referred to hospital within two weeks. It is expected that 93% of patients would be seen by a specialist within a fortnight of being referred.

It means nearly 9,000 potential cancer patients didn't see a hospital specialist in that crucial period.

It comes as medics at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge are warning that as many as a fifth of people may not be coming forward to seek help for symptoms that could be cancer.

The latest figures cover the three month period from July to September 2020 immediately after the peak of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The figures are much higher in some medical units. At the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, nearly one in three patients does not get a referral within a fortnight.

Cancer patient Samantha Sadler chats with staff at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge after her operation Credit: ITV News Anglia

Another issue is people reluctant to come forward for treatment at all even if they have suspicious symptoms or feel unwell.

Royal Papworth Hospital says it has seen referrals drop by 20%. That translates to around 280 patients, who potentially need treatment, not being seen.

In the first wave of the pandemic, hospitals saw referrals drop by up to 75%. It's not as bad this time, but doctors still worry people are reluctant to come in.

Consultant, Dr Robert Rintoul said: "When Covid first struck there was a lot of concern and reticence about attending hospitals and GP practices.

People were trying to protect the NHS because they realised we were very busy looking after the patients with Covid and they thought if I've got minor symptoms, I won't bother anybody. But of course we need to see all our normal patients as well. Dr Robert Rintoul, Consultant, Royal Papworth Hospital

The Royal Papworth Hospital is urging people who think they have cancer symptoms to consult a doctor despite the coronavirus pandemic Credit: ITV News Anglia

Patients who saw a specialist after an urgent referral with suspected cancer with two weeks in the Anglia region