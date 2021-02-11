Watch a video report by ITV Anglia's Stuart Leithes.

An unusual purchase in Cambridgeshire will be able to help people affected by flooding.

Ross Taylor, who owns Corker's Crisps and a haulage company, has spent over £100,000 on an amphibious vehicle.

The formidable-looking machine will be able to be used by the county's lowland rescue team.

We live in the Fenlands with a low sea-level, so if there's a disaster because the riverbanks are in such poor condition, there's nothing out there to rescue people. We like to be prepared for all eventualities. Ross Taylor, Cambridgeshire businessman

The all-terrain piece of kit is designed for all conditions including water, swamps and snow.

Ross Taylor testing out the Russian vehicle in the lake at Hemingford Park Hall, which he owns, near Huntingdon. Credit: ITV Anglia

Ross was inspired to help others affected when his own haulage yard was hit by floodwater back in December.

Ross's haulage company headquarters in Ellington near Huntingdon Credit: ITV Anglia

Ross has been in talks with the Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue charity.

All these extreme conditions would greatly be helped by having something like this. So if we're called upon to have this as an asset, as a resource to the team, is absolutely brilliant. Barry Parker, Chairman

It would not look out of place exploring an icy tundra or a muddy bog. But Ross believes it is also the ideal rescue transportation for when there is flooding in the Fens.