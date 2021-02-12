16-year-old boy stabbed in Peterborough

A teenage boy has been treated in hospital for stab wounds after he was attacked in Peterborough last night (February 11th).

The 16-year-old boy was walking along Aldermans Drive in West Town at about 7pm when he was approached by a group of three men.

The gang, who were all dressed in black and wearing face coverings, then stabbed him. the victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital. He has since been discharged.

Detective Inspector Shishminder Thind said: “I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who lives in the area and may have captured the offenders on home CCTV or doorbell footage around the time of the offence.”