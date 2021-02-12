Beavers could be part of the answer to Bedford's flooding issue

Beavers could be introduced in the Bedford area as part of the battle against flooding.

They've already been introduced successfully in Essex, where the dams they build have been highly successful.

Bedford Borough Council says following the flooding at Christmas it's open to the idea and is asking for suggestions for a good location on the River Great Ouse.

Flooding in Bedfordshire on Christmas Day

The work that they do in terms of changing the habitat, and the diversity, is just amazing. I really would be pleased if we could have something local Cllr Charles Roydon

Beavers in Essex Credit: Russell Savory

Beaver colonies need large areas of land, and chop down trees to create dams which themselves flood large areas of land.

Mayor Dave Hodgson says no council-owned land which would be suitable for beaver colonies had been identified.

However he says if anyone knows of suitable sites they should put them forward to the council, which could investigate the option.