Cambridge United Head Coach Mark Bonner on awards and on Wes Hoolahan

Cambridge United duo Mark Bonner and Wes Hoolahan have both won the monthly awards in League Two.

The U's enjoyed an unbeaten January, picking up 14 points from a possible 18 to move to the top of the league.

The form of Norwich City legend Hoolahan was imperative to their success, with the evergreen playmaker weighing in with two goals and two assists.

Unusually, at the age of 38, player of the month winner Hoolahan is actually older than 35-year-old boss Bonner who won the manager prize!

"It's been a great month. We won so many games and went through January unbeaten, so it really has been a positive month," Hoolahan said.

"It's certainly been nice to get the assists and a couple of goals to go with it. I'm delighted to win this award, but I couldn't have done it without any of the other lads."

Bonner added: "It’s a privilege to receive this award on behalf of the team after a tough and challenging, but ultimately rewarding month in January. The challenges ahead are big ones, but we are enjoying competing to remain in the top half of the table, and remain motivated to continue fighting to stay there."