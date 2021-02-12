A Cambridgeshire woman on a mission to achieve her dream of becoming the first British skipper to sail round the world has crossed the finish line this morning.

At just before one o'clock Pip Hare jumped for joy as she completed the 2020/21 Vendée Globe race taking 19th place.The 45-year-old who lives in Huntingdon has sailed 24,000 miles, non stop and with no help from others in some of the world's most remote and extreme environments.

Pip learned to sail on the Suffolk coast and it has long been a dream of hers to compete in what she called "the greatest sporting challenges on the planet."

After 95 days, 11 hours, 37 mins and 30 seconds of racing, Hare is the first British skipper to finish the 2020-21 race, and only the eighth women ever to finish the Vendée Globe in its history. Her performance on a 21-year-old IMOCA, the oldest boat yet to finish this edition, has drawn admiration from all corners of the world of French and international ocean racing. Speaking at the finish line, Pip said:

I'm just so happy...I can't believe the race I've had. I can't believe it'd be like this. I was pushing the boat hard and it felt good and I'd look at the rankings and see I was the fastest boat in the fleet! I just got such a buzz out of it and it was so great to do it in a boat like this Pip Hare

Hare has been giving daily video reports online throughout the race, something that the Vendée committee have credited with 'demystifying solo ocean racing'. It's also seen her global following grow exponentially, especially in the race's ancestral home of France. Veteran French ocean racer, Jean Le Cam, who finished fourth said:

She is a ray of sunshine and what she has done is just incredible Jean Le Cam

Pip Hare hugs Jean Le Cam at the finish line Credit: Alexander Champy-McLean/Vendee Globe

The Swiss skipper Bernard Stamm, who built Hare’s boat over 20 years ago, said she was his 'hero'.

Her race was not without drama, and she overcame a significant technical problem in the depths of the Pacific Ocean when she had to replace one of her rudders in big seas and 25 knots of wind.

Even today just over one month on from her rudder damage, Hare was still pushing to close every last mile on the pack ahead of her and was less than 50 miles from 18th placed Stéphane Le Diraison at the line, having pulled back more than 100 miles in the final 36 hours.

Her performance has drawn comparison with Dame Ellen MacArthur whose 94 days and 4-hour time from the 2000-2001 race was one of Hare’s benchmarks on a boat built in the same year and launched in the same month as MacArthur’s.

Hare grew up in a typical sailing family in Cambridgeshire and became a sailing instructor, professional sailing coach and journalist.

While she only took the plunge into solo racing with the OSTAR race to Newport RI in 2009, the Lightwave 395 racer cruiser she raced across the Atlantic was her home for 13 years and she sailed tens of thousands of miles as far as Patagonia and Uruguay before sailing the boat home solo across the Atlantic.

Pip at the finish line in France this morning Credit: Alexander Champy-McLean/Vendée Globe

Completing the race puts Pip's name up there with the world's greatest sailors - and she's not done yet. Asked if it was her last Vendée Globe she said: