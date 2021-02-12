Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many of us have had to adapt to the way we do things.

From shopping, to family chats and schooling, we have increasing moved online. But when you are a top fencing coach, how do continue to teach the finer elements of swordplay without the cut and thrust of face-to-face engagements?

One Hertfordshire coach has gone slightly off piste when it comes to teaching his students - by turning to zoom.

En Garde! Alex coaches from his living room Credit: PA

So determined was Alex Beardmore from Pirton, near Hitchin, to continue helping fellow fencers, he switched over to the online video conferencing platform Zoom in March last year when Covid-19 restrictions were first introduced.

The 25-year-old, now runs six online sessions per week from the comfort of his living room.

The Women's Team GB coach for British fencing:

"I think the format has worked well so far, but I am ready and raring to go as soon as the Government says I can open up my fencing club again. I give them exercises that can be done on their own in any size or space, because they can't actually spar with anyone.

"Some of our members are doing it in their living room, some are doing it in their hallways, others are doing it in their bedrooms."

Of course Alex isn't alone in having to change the way he operates.

Magician Michael J Fitch has also had to turn to the web in order to continue to entertain. Choirs have also had to go virtual in order to keep singing and even museums have had to get creative.