The number of coronavirus cases per head of population in the Anglia region is the lowest since early December.

After two months of the regional infection rate being higher than the rest of England as a whole, it was now dropped lower than the rest of the country.

There were 186 cases per 100,000 people in the Anglia region in the week ending 7 February, the most recent week that reliable data is available from Public Health England. That compared to a rate of 188 cases per 100,000 across England.

At the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in early January, the Anglia region as a whole was recording 843 cases per 100,000 as the Kent variant first took hold in Essex and then spread across the Eastern Counties. At that time, the England infection rate was 681 meaning the infection rate was nearly 25% higher in the East.

In the most recent weekly figures there were 13,549 positive tests for Covid-19 in the Anglia region in the week to Sunday 7 February. That was down by 6,000 cases compared to the previous week.

Covid cases per 100,000 in each county in the Anglia region is the week ending 7 February Credit: Data from Public Health England published on 11 February

There are still quite wide variations in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases from area to area in the East with Rutland and Corby in Northamptonshire still recording the highest infection rates in England at 466 cases per 100,000 and 429 respectively.

The lowest rates in the region are in Mid Suffolk with 82 cases per 100,000 and the Babergh area of south Suffolk with 72.

By Thursday, the vaccine programme had delivered more than 1.4 million first doses to people in the East of England represented more than a quarter of the adult population.

There were 46,000 first injections given in the region on Thursday compared to just 27,400 on Monday at the height of the wintry weather conditions which forced the closure of a number of vaccination centres.

1,421,572 People in the East of England given their first Covid injection

27.8% Proportion of adults in the East of England given their first Covid injection

The NHS reported on Friday that a further 80 patients had died with Covid-19 in hospitals across the Anglia region.

So far in 2021, there have been 4,497 deaths with coronavirus in hospitals in the region which is 40% of the total throughout the pandemic.

The number of people being treated in hospitals in the NHS East of England region on Thursday was 2,262. That was a reduction of nearly 800 compared to the same day the week before.

It is the lowest number of Covid patients in hospital since Christmas day but it is still higher than the peak of the first wave in April 2020.

The regional R rate in the East of England remains at 0.7 to 0.9 for the third consecutive week.

The R number indicates how much a disease is spreading in an area and if it is below one infections are declining. So for every ten people with coronavirus in the East, it is estimated they will infect seven to nine others.

In the latest weekly Covid survey of the nation by the Office for National Statistics which measures infections in a representative random sample of the population, it is estimated that 1 in 70 people had the disease in the East of England on 3 February.

That is a decline from the previous week when it was 1 in 60 people in the region infected.

Nationally the figure is 1 in 80.