Ed Sheeran donates painting to a Suffolk charity raffle

Ed Sheeran has donated one of his paintings to a raffle to raise funds for a cancer charity in his home county of Suffolk.

The 29-year-old pop star hopes that his colourful abstract artwork, called Splash Planet, will help the Cancer Campaign in Suffolk (CCiS).The singer who lives in Framlingham said in a video message:

The painting is one of mine, one of the big splashy ones that you saw in the Afterglow cover. It's going to be a raffle, it's not going to be going for auction for some astronomical price, you pay a small amount, enter a raffle, we pick a winner at random and then one lucky winner gets the painting. I hope you enter, it goes to a really fantastic cause and it's going to help a lot of people Ed Sheeran

Sheeran previously donated another painting, Dab 2, to a charity auction, where it sold for £40,000.

He painted Splash Planet, the artwork he has donated to the raffle, at the same time as he created Dab 2.

In a previous interview, describing how he painted them, Sheeran said: "I painted a canvas a day for 30 days. It was really fun. It's kind of Jackson Pollocky. I bought house paint and just layered it up by flicking it. I just do my art and I love doing it. It's something that makes me happy, that no-one else needs to judge.

"There's no part of the creative process that people judge, if you're just doing it for yourself."

Splash Planet by Ed Sheeran Credit: CCiS

He worked on the paintings after his long-running Divide world tour, which ended with a series of homecoming gigs in Ipswich in 2019.

Karen Hare, chief executive of CCiS, said:

We are a small local charity and are so excited and grateful to Ed for showing his support for our work in making this terrific gift to CCiS.< "Every pound raised helps hugely and will enable us to continue all our projects, give us some security and the opportunity to meet the future needs of those living with cancer. Karen Hare, CCiS

People can enter the raffle from 10am on Friday February 12 until 10am on Friday March 12, when the winner will be selected at random.

Tickets cost £20 each and proceeds raised will help fund the charity's counselling, complementary therapies and beauty and wellbeing projects.