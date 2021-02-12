Ex-paramedic jailed for 21 years after string of sex attacks

A former Cambridgeshire paramedic who was found guilty of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault against three victims has been jailed for 21 years.

Andrew Wheeler, 46, of Mill Green, Warboys, was convicted of six sexual offences between 2009 and 2018 following a trial which began early in December.

Judge Matthew Lowe labelled Wheeler a "manipulative sexual predator" who was arrogant and thought he was untouchable.

And the judge Lowe also praised the courage of his victim's in coming forward as well as a "painstaking" police investigation which brought him to justice.

The trial had heard Wheeler's offending came to light after he raped and sexually assaulted a woman in September 2018.

He had responded as a single-crew paramedic to an emergency call to help the woman and reassured two other paramedics, who arrived as a dual-crew, that he had things under control.

He then took woman from a friend's home back to her own house before carrying out the attack. The woman told a friend, the incident was reported to police and Wheeler was arrested later that day.

For this rape he received a 13-year sentence and for the sexual assault he received 10 years, to run concurrently to each other but consecutive to the others.

Another victim then came forward who Wheeler had raped in 2009 and sexually assaulted in the back of an ambulance in April 2010.

For this rape he was sentenced to six years and for the sexual assault he was sentenced to 30 months, to run concurrently to each other but consecutive to the others.

Wheeler was also convicted of two counts of sexual assault on a girl under 13, not connected to his work, between December 2013 and May 2014. He was sentenced to 15 months and two years for these offences, to run concurrently to each other but consecutive to the others.

Det Ch Insp Sherrie Nash, from the force’s Protecting Vulnerable People department, said due to the length of time Wheeler had been offending it was possible further victims had not yet come forward.

“I would like to encourage anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence, and not previously felt able to report it, to contact us on 101 or via web chat on the force website. We take all reports of sexual offences very seriously.

We have a dedicated team of specially trained officers and a network of partnership agencies and support services who will be ready to offer the assistance and support needed and to investigate allegations promptly, fully and professionally. Det Ch Insp Sherrie Nash, Cambridgeshire Police

Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Brunning said: "Andrew Wheeler is a predatory individual whose offending has spanned nearly a decade. We believe his decision to become a paramedic was influenced by the access it would give him to potentially vulnerable members of the public and this breach of trust makes his appalling offences all the more deplorable.

"He has caused a huge amount of suffering and trauma for his victims and I would like to pay tribute to their bravery in coming forwards and the patience and dignity they have shown throughout a lengthy legal process. I can't imagine what they have gone through but I hope today’s sentencing allows them to continue rebuilding their lives knowing that justice has been done.”