Family backs NHS' new Leave Them Certain organ donation campaign

Watch Hannah Pettifer's video report

The NHS has just launched a new campaign urging families to talk about organ donation.

Called ‘Leave Them Certain’, the new awareness campaign, which is aimed at encouraging families to have conversations about becoming donors.

Having those difficult conversations certainly helped the family of Billy Gradwell-Smith. the 18-year-old died from a brain haemorrhage four years years ago. But the teenager had previously spoken to his parents about wanting to donate his organs.

And his parents say it was so much easier to come to terms with their son's death having known his wishes.

Billy's mum: The situation could have been 10 times worse Credit: ITV News

Organ donation changed to an opt-out system in the UK last year but many people don’t realise family members will still be involved in decisions before organ donation goes ahead.

Nine out of 10 families support donation when they know it is what their loved one wanted, however this falls to just 5 pout of ten when they aren’t sure. That means hundreds of opportunities for life-saving transplants are missed because families aren't sure what to do.

Billy Gradwell-Smith had discussed his wishes with his parents

Trevor and Jane Gradwell-Smith, who live in Luton, had talked about organ donation when Billy filled in his driving licence application. He ended up saving the lives of three other people thanks to the donation of his kidneys and liver after his death.

I don't think we realised how important that conversation was because at the time we just sat there and had general discussion, he made a fool of us and changed our views but that became really important when he became really ill because without that conversation it would have been really difficult for us. Trevor Gradwell-Smith

Around 3,000 people are currently waiting for a transplant in the UK. In the last year alone 2,500 have received a transplant.

It would have made the situation ten times worse because when we were told that there was no coming back for Billy I already knew what was coming, I knew the question that was coming to us and we already knew the answer without having to think about it whereas for people not in that situation it must just make the situation ten times worse. Jane Gradwell-Smith

Read more

Backing the new campaign is Dr Sarah Jarvis, she said that organ donation was the ultimate gift - but it was vital for families to understand the wishes of their loved ones in order to save lives and minimise the pain of making those decisions.

It is the gift of life and pretty much anybody can give the gift of life. What we're encouraging people to do is just to talk about it. You can register your wishes on organ donor register just to give extra certainty to your loved ones that that's exactly what you want but you don't need to do that, however what I think you really need to do, what I hope people will do is to talk about it Dr Sarah Jarvis

Steven Featley who lives in Stoke Ash in Suffolk was born with liver disease and has had six transplants throughout his life.

Steven Featley has had six transplant operations

"Every time you get a transplant that's someone who's passed away, there's always a family that's ended up losing someone and you feel that in a way and your heart goes out to them but also your heart is so thankful for them donating that and giving you a chance to live and when you get that news that you've got a transplant it's just one of the greatest feelings in the world."

How can I become an organ donor?