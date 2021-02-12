Norwich City Council has been awarded around £1.5 million in Government funding to support efforts to reduce its carbon emissions.

The council's award-winning carbon reduction programme has already proved successful.

Its carbon emissions have fallen by 62.1% since 2007.

The aim is to be operationally carbon neutral by 2030, with plans for the city to follow suit by 2050 or sooner.

The council wants the city to be operationally carbon neutral by 2050 or sooner. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Councillors say they want Norwich to be a 'liveable city' for future generations:

I am pleased the city council has successfully bid for this significant additional funding as we continue to deliver against our ambitious, award winning plans to reduce our carbon emissions to zero. Keeping Norwich a liveable city for future generations is a key theme of our Norwich 2040 City Vision, and this funding will allow us to progress ambitious projects to make that expectation a reality. Cllr Kevin Maguire, Cabinet Member for Safe and Sustainable City Environment at Norwich City Council

This is what the money will be used for:

£740,000 will go towards renewable heating at City Hall, three major LED lighting retrofitting programmes, and a large solar system at the council’s new environmental services depot at Hurricane Way.

Staff at the council say the work on City Hall is especially historic, given the technical challenges presented by the building’s grade 2 listed status.

£88,000 will go towards LED lighting retrofitting for St Giles car park Blackfriars Hall.

£36,000 + on more energy-efficient servers.

£715,000 came from the £500m Green Homes Grant Scheme and will see 50 homes receive solid wall insulation/cladding, and a further 30 will receive solar PV. This project is expected to save over 30,000 tonnes of carbon due to improved energy efficiency of properties.

The council and Broadland Housing Association have also submitted a joint bid for £356,410 to help environmentally retrofit some of the least energy-efficient homes in the city.

